Record high temperature today with another shot of breaking a high temp record tomorrow before storm chances early on in the work week

  • Updated
  • 0

A record temperature today and possibly tomorrow as we eye our next chance of rain.

Today was a day to get in the shade or out in some water as temperatures reached over the record high temperature. Monday will be pretty similar as excessive heat sticks around until Tuesday, prompting us to our next chance of storms. 

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday. 

Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.

Those highlighted and not mentioned, have a heat advisory up until Monday at 7pm. 

14 Cty - High Temps Today SA.png

Today's high temperature at 100° was able to break the previous high temperature all the way back in 1929 at 98°. This is the second hottest day in September of all time with the hottest day on 9/10/1931 at 101°. 

Record Watch Up To 5 Panels.png

For tomorrow, we have another shot at record temperatures for both Monday and Labor Day itself. 

WQOW 2023 Earth Design.png

As we stay hot and humid, we will be shortly climbing to the highest of humidity on Tuesday when a cold front approaches and pushes through the evening. This will be our next shot of rain and could hold isolated strong to severe storms. stay with news 18 on the latest. 

After Tuesday into Wednesday's storms, the Chippewa Valley will be a lot more comfortable and cooler. 

7 Day Evening.png

