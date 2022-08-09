Residents debate potential Lake District for polluted, green Tainter Lake

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Wisconsin may not have the nickname “Land of Ten Thousand Lakes,” but it’s no secret how important lakes are to the state's history, industry and tourism.
The people living on Tainter Lake, just north of Menomonie, seem to agree something has to be done about the poor water quality. On Tuesday, they held a public hearing to discuss the potential for a Lake Rehabilitation District.
“The green during the summer is terrible. It is [caused by] cyanobacteria,” said Dr. Scott McGovern, a senior lecturer and biologist at UW-Stout. McGovern has written several peer-reviewed articles on water rehabilitation techniques.
“There is a textbook full of things that could be done,” he added. While some see Tainter Lake as a lost cause without first fixing the issues with the waters flowing into it, McGovern pointed to success stories.
“There’s thousands," he said. "Where they’ve used biomanipulation or used chemicals to inactivate the chemicals in the lake and they’ve made the lake cleaner.”
“That will be the end game, to clean up the lake,” Tom Bilse, the president of the Friends of the Red Cedar Basin, said. “For right now, what we need to do is get the lake district, and then after that, everything will be determined by the vote of the people in the lake district.”
The Friends of the Red Cedar Basin went out and canvassed to get the signatures on the petition necessary to propose the creation of a lake rehabilitation district. They were able to get just over 500 signatures, meeting the requirement of being above the 50% threshold needed to have the proposal considered by Dunn County.
A hearing was held Tuesday to discuss forming the new district. In spite of the 500-plus signatures obtained, several lakefront owners spoke in opposition.
“I don’t think the lake district is a good idea for many reasons," Dick Lamers, a lakefront resident from Colfax, said. "I don’t want to look at different ways to change it or improve it. I don’t want to do it at all.”
Proponents said the district would provide an opportunity for residents to take more decisive action. But those opposed point to concerns about more taxes, unproven lake rehab methods and a lack of ability to address issues in other bodies of water that flow into the lake.
There is common ground that something must be done to save future generations from inheriting the same unhealthy green lake.
“I am hopeful that the next generation -- and I’ve got family members in that group -- that I want to see being able to use the water in front of my home," Lamers said. "I built a home in this area specifically to be closer to my family. For them to come and enjoy the water. It never happened, because it’s not healthy for them to go in that water.”
By law the county has six months to decide on the formation of the district. The Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division is working with the Planning, Resources and Development Committee to provide a detailed report to the county, addressing concerns brought up at the hearing. They hope to have that report finalized by October.