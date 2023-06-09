Saturday's cold front brings along much needed showers and thunderstorms to the Chippewa Valley

To cap of the work week, we ended up in the low 80s with a little bit more humidity. For Saturday, we will continue to see that humidity rise a bit as a cold front is approaching our area.
This cold front is just to our north in Canada, extending into parts of the United States. As with any front, this does mean that we finally will have rain chances.
These chances of rain will begin in the morning hours of Saturday and extend throughout the day. Most noticeably, chances are highest in the afternoon to early evening.
Models show isolated to scattered showers that are ahead of the cold front in the morning hours for areas north of Eau Claire.
By the afternoon, the front will be over Eau Claire with showers and possible thunderstorms.
These storms will continue through the afternoon into the evening, where they will become more uniform.
By around 7 pm, storms will move southeast of the Chippewa Valley. The late evening hours then will still have chances of rain, but much of the rain chances will diminish, and if it does rain, it will be very light.
Accumulation totals have not changed too much from earlier models, with amounts nearing trace to an inch or more possible.
After Saturday, the passing cold front will give us another break in the heat with low humidity before warmer weather ensues.