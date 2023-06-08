Scattered showers and thunderstorms scheduled to move through the Chippewa Valley after another warm and sunny day

Thursday was yet another warm and sunny day with little humidity. Combining the sun, low humidity, and light winds, I would say this is close to if not a perfect day. However, we still are in a pickle as dry weather continues. Good news is we have another shot for some showers and thunderstorms coming very shortly.
Friday is not much different from Thursday with sunny skies and warm weather. However, as we progress into the weekend, we will see storms pop up, particularly Saturday with scattered thunderstorms.
As said above, these storms are scattered in nature. Chances are throughout the day, but it won't be until the afternoon when we see our best chances of having showers and thunderstorms.
Models though point to storms centering around the northeastern and southern counties with not much hitting the Eau Claire area.
This can really be seen through the modelled totals. Those centered on the scattered showers can have upwards of an inch or more of rain, but those getting off and on showers will have at most 1/2".
This is an early look with rain, so it is still possible for more scattered showers and thunderstorms to hit Eau Claire. Also, even if you don't see any rain on Saturday, there are more opportunities on Sunday and early on in the work week.