Scattered showers begin tonight with more on the way

Today, our highs managed to be an inch off of 80 at 79. Dewpoints are relatively high, sitting in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will help with our chances of rain tonight, giving us another shot of potentially receiving good amounts of rainfall. However, this will be difficult due to these storms being once again scattered.

Just like what we have had days and weeks ago, our storms tonight will be scattered and have small chances in the early evening. The main chances that the Chippewa Valley will be met with showers and thunderstorms will start around 8 PM.

Other than the nature of the storms being scattered, they are also slow moving. These storms will try and redevelop several times. Thus, storms are looking to last all the way until 2 AM Friday. 

The main threat for the storms is flooding, however, current models suggest that the rainfall will not be dangerous or drop significant amounts. What is suggested is that the Chippewa Valley will receive moderates amount of rain with a 1/4 to an inch of rainfall. This rainfall as well is not just for today, but through Friday as well as there are more storm chances tomorrow.

Storm chances for tomorrow for the Chippewa Valley won't start until the early evening, at about 4 PM. From 4 PM until 12 AM, storms will be very hit or miss, as storms are very scattered. With these storms being very hit or miss, it is likely that a lot of areas tomorrow will receive none to trace amounts. 

After tomorrow's rain, Saturday will have another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms are going to have more moderate amount of rain with only a few rumbles of thunder. 

The first brake in rain won't come till Sunday when mostly cloudy skies shift to partly cloudy. Temps will also raise into the 80s without the showers. Even better weather will begin with the new week. This weather will have highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. This lasts until Thursday when there are more chances for showers and thunderstorms. 

