Scattered storms tonight and sweaty weather ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

Humidity has made its way back to the Chippewa Valley today with temps in the mid 80s and dewpoints in the low 60s. Dewpoints will continue to rise a bit more until a cold front moves through northwest Wisconsin this evening.

The cold front will be accompanied by scattered showers, and is expected to be in the Chippewa Valley at approximately 8 pm and last until 12 AM tomorrow morning. The main hazard for these storms are strong winds and hail with a slim chance of tornadoes. 

Due to the scattered nature of these storms, some areas will only see a few rumbles of thunder and light rain. Others may experience heavy rain and damaging winds. Either way, the front is... READ MORE

