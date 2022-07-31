Scattered storms tonight and sweaty weather ahead

Humidity has made its way back to the Chippewa Valley today with temps in the mid 80s and dewpoints in the low 60s. Dewpoints will continue to rise a bit more until a cold front moves through northwest Wisconsin this evening.
The cold front will be accompanied by scattered showers, and is expected to be in the Chippewa Valley at approximately 8 pm and last until 12 AM tomorrow morning. The main hazard for these storms are strong winds and hail with a slim chance of tornadoes.
Due to the scattered nature of these storms, some areas will only see a few rumbles of thunder and light rain. Others may experience heavy rain and damaging winds. Either way, the front is moving quickly and will only be in the Chippewa Valley for a couple of hours. we will be tracking this through the evening, and update you on any timing of when storms hit and if anything escalates to dangerous levels.
Thankfully, the cold front will give us a short break in uncomfortable humidity on Monday and temps will only be in the upper 70s. However, by Tuesday, humidity will climb back up once more and temps will reach the mid 80s. Wednesday will be the highest point of humidity with dewpoints in the 70s and temps in the upper 80s. With humidity and temps at moderately high levels, expect it to feel in the 90s for most of Wednesday.
After Wednesday's excessive amount of humidity, Thursday will have another quick break with lower dewpoints and sunny skies. Temps will only be in the low 80s, and should make for a nice day out.
The end of the week looks to be humid once more with temps in the mid 80s. Saturday night will have another cold front move through the Chippewa Valley and bring chances of rain through the night and into Sunday morning. These could be another set of strong storms and will be tracking that as we move through the week.