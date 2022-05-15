Seasonable sunshine to kick off the new week

It was a pleasant end to the weekend today as temperatures rose into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
We will continue the nice weather tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s under mostly clear skies. It will be ideal viewing conditions for the Super Flower Blood Moon.
It will be a beautiful start to the upcoming week tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy.
Active weather returns Tuesday with a chance of showers south of I-94. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.