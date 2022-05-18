Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8pm for Polk, Barron, & Rusk counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties in Northwestern Wisconsin.
A cluster of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and move into Western Wisconsin this evening. Stormtracker 18 meteorologists expect the storms to slowly weaken as they move southeast into the Chippewa Valley, but could become severe especially in the highway 8 corridor where the watch is in effect. Isolated severe activity cannot be ruled out further southeast of the watch area later this evening: stay with News 18 for the latest.
Now is the time to prepare for severe weather- that's the purpose of a watch being issued. Not all severe chances have a watch issued before hand, but extra caution should be taken when one is in effect. Make sure you have the ability to go to a sturdy storm shelter within a minute's notice. Have your severe shelter kit ready so you're prepared.