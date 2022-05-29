Severe weather possible overnight across portions of the Chippewa Valley

It was a summer-like Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There were a few showers and thunderstorms around the area. It was also humid and breezy.
Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with showers and thunderstorms entering our western counties around 2 a.m. This round could potentially become strong to severe, primarily west and north of Eau Claire. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The showers and storms will weaken once they get to Eau Claire around daybreak and will linger until midday.
It certainly will be a warm, humid, breezy, and wet Memorial Day. Highs approach 90 degrees under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Monday night. This round has a higher chance of being strong to severe. Primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler in the 70s. Breezy winds will continue into Tuesday night.
We finally have a dry stretch of weather on Wednesday through Friday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.