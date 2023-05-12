'She was loving. She was a warrior': Funeral held Friday for fallen Deputy Kaitie Leising

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Grief, sadness, love and loss all filled the Hudson High School Friday for the funeral of St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising.

She died in the line of duty May 6, 2023.

The hour-long funeral service was touching as those who knew Kaitie spoke about her kind heart and her passion for life.

"She was loving. She was a warrior. That was Kaitie," Deputy Fred Mangine of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Those who spoke Friday honored the fallen deputy, not for how she died, but for how she lived.

"When people talk about Kaitie, terms like infectious smile, words like confident or loving always come up. I'm here to tell you they're all true," Mangine said.

Pastor Julie Scheibe read from Kaitie's obituary, letting those who loved her most describe what her passions.

"In her free time, she loved reading, puzzles, and spending time outdoors camping, hiking, kayaking, waterskiing, and playing basketball. She relished in time spent on all things Harry Potter, watching crime shows, and cheering on the Denver Broncos (despite it putting strain on her marriage with her Packer-loving wife!).

"Above everything, her greatest passion was her family - spending time with her wife, Courtney, and her son Syler, who was her everything.

"She had an amazing sparkle for life, always making others around her smile and laugh.

With Kaitie's 3-month-old son in mind, speakers reflected on the sadness and anger they feel.

"This isn't how things are supposed to be," Scheibe said. "Kaitie is strong, determined... this amazing woman should still be with us."

"Dear heavenly father, we don't understand why a bright, shining light like Kaitie has to be put out," Pastor Rob Pilant said.

The message from many who spoke Friday: don't forget about Kaitie.

"It is said that every person dies two deaths," Sheriff Scott Knudson of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said. "Their first death is when their soul leaves their body. Their second death is the final time someone says their name. We will not do that to Kaitie. We will always remember her name and her smile.

A police honors ceremony and processional followed the funeral service.

More than 1,000 law enforcement officers were in attendance. Deputies from Kaitie's first position in South Dakota also traveled for the funeral.

Tributes also were seen throughout the community. News 18 caught up with one Hudson resident who was tying blue and black ribbons to dozens of trees in her neighborhood. The woman said several of her neighbors are in law enforcement so she wanted to show her solidarity.

Gov. Evers ordered flags to fly at half staff Friday until after sunset in honor of the fallen deputy.