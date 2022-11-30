"Sheriff Cramer lost his life by suicide" Local officials close investigation on Ron Cramer's death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sheriff Ron Cramer died by suicide, according to Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus, whose department has concluded its investigation into his death.
Rokus spoke at a press conference Wednesday morning with Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and Ron Cramer's widow Cheryl Cramer.
Schalinske said that he was contacted by the communication center just before 2 p.m. on September 13, 2022. He was told that two Eau Claire County planning and development employees found Cramer's body near the bank of the Eau Claire River in the town of Seymour and that a firearm was present.
Schalinske said he and sheriff-elect Dave Riewestahl were the first to respond, and determined Sheriff Cramer was deceased. They then asked the Eau Claire Police Department to take on the investigation into his death.
Rokus said that after examining the evidence, conducting interviews, and working with the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined Sheriff Cramer died by suicide. Rokus went on to say that there were stressors and anxiety in his life in the weeks before his death. He said those came from both his job and health.
Rokus said they do not want to ignore what happened, but also do not want to sensationalize it.
"Suicide is hard to talk about," Rokus said. "It's difficult. In this situation we have a prominent public figure in our community, and we have to balance the community's right to know. Balance that with sensitivity towards the family, and we also have to be careful not to make any statements or remarks that could tend to sensationalize this."
Schalinske said that he and Cramer spoke the morning of September 13 and talked about the future. He said he did not see any red flags.
"We do not know the reason for his decision, but we will always know what he meant to this community and what the community meant to him," he said.
Schalinske said that the sheriff's office has recognized the growing need to support its staff. He said they have created a peer support team and implemented a yearly wellness visit for each staff member where they meet with a mental health professional.
"We are no longer accepting the stressors of law enforcement as part of the job," Schalinske said. "Those who serve are exposed to tragic death scenes to include suicide, homicide, motor vehicle crashes, and tragic accidents to name a few."
"It's no longer accepted for them to have to deal with it, get over it, take it home with them, or leave it at the office," Schalinske said.
Now that the investigation is complete, the case is considered closed.
If you are having an immediate mental health crisis, you are encouraged to contact Northwest Connections at 1-888-552-6642. If this is an emergency dial 911.
For Non-Emergency Services and for additional information please call the Centralized Access Line at 715-839-7118.