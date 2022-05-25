Sheriff's Office: Altoona officer's actions "reasonable" in shooting incident

UPDATE (WQOW) - The actions of a Altoona police officer who fired his gun during an incident earlier this month, were deemed reasonable by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
On May 3, officers responded to a 911 call of a man and woman arguing. When they arrived, a man, now identified as Reginald Jameson, armed himself with a knife. Officer Ed Bell shot his gun one time and other officers were able to take Jameson into custody. There were no injuries as a result of the the gunfire.
It is protocol for an outside agency to review instances like this. The Sheriff's Office said Officer Bell fired while facing a threat of harm to himself and another.
Now, all the reports and evidence have been turned over to the Altoona Police Department for administrative review.
Officer Bell has nine years of law enforcement experience.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE:
The Altoona Police Department has requested the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office to review them after an officer shot their weapon during domestic incident in the city Tuesday morning.
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff's office, Altoona police responded to a 911 call regarding a male and female arguing, and that the female might be hurt. When officers arrived on the scene, they approached the male who armed himself with a knife. An Altoona officer fired their gun one time. Other officers were able to arrest the suspect.
The press release states no one was hurt from the gun fire, and the female subject received medical treatment for injuries sustained before police arrived.
ALTOONA (WQOW) - There is a large law enforcement presence outside of a residence in Altoona near Spooner Avenue and 10th Street.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said that among the squad cars and ambulance is the West Central Drug Task Force.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said there is no threat to the public, and that the suspect is in custody. She also said one person was hurt.
Bakken added that this active situation is unrelated to the Altoona man who was found dead in Rockford Illinois in April.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.