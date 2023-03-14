Sheriff's Office releases name of woman who died in Eau Claire County Jail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The woman who died in the Eau Claire County Jail has been named by the Sheriff's Office, who is also now saying what agency will conduct an investigation.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said 29-year-old Silver O. Jenkins was found unresponsive in the jail on March 12.
Court records show Jenkins, who was listed as homeless, was charged on February 10 for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. She was in the jail on a $500 cash bond, appearing before the court for the first time on February 14.
Riewestahl said the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the death.