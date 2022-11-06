Shower chances throughout the week, and a quick rise and downfall to our temps

Temps continue to be cool but rising shortly with each day. For Sunday, temps climbed to the low 50s with lots of sunshine, and strong winds. Wind speeds were 20-25 mph and gusts climbed up to the 30s. By tomorrow, winds should be at a much more normal level. This week we look to have a crazy swing in temps, along with lots of rain.
With Daylight Saving Time gone, we now have an extra hour of sleep, as well as more daylight for our mornings. However, our evenings are much darker. Looking ahead, we are currently getting around 10 hours of daylight, but soon enough it will be the Winter Solstice. This is on December 21st, which is our darkest day of the year, with a total of 8 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. The nice part is after our darkest day, we will start to gain daylight.
As we lose daylight, we will be gaining some warmer weather the next couple of days but will be met with a sweep of cold weather. Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the week with temps in the low 60s, but after a quick warm spell, cold weather sweeps in, and by Sunday, our temps will only reach the upper 20s.
This is due to some very cold air entering our area. Tuesday into Wednesday, a warm front moves over the Chippewa Valley, bringing 60-degree temps and storm chances. However, the low will slowly move right over our area, along with the cold front which will bring in some pretty chilly air and a continuation of storms.
Our main chances of storms will be Wednesday and Thursday with both of those days having relatively widespread rain and thunderstorms. By Thursday night into Saturday, there are a couple of chances of snow and flurries as well.
Election Day is on Tuesday, and it does look like rain will hold for voting, as rain won't start until the late evening. However, as you saw, we are in for a cold and rainy week, and it doesn't look like after Thursday's warm day, cold weather might be sticking around for a while.