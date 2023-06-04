 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but it might not be enough to fully end our spell of dry weather

The weekend still is on a hot streak with the sun keeping us toasty. Tomorrow, we will see showers and thunderstorm chances which could give us a break, but unfortunately chances seem to be small. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 9 am due to Ozone pollution near the surface as well as haze from fires from Canada.

This is alert means that the air quality will be unhealthy for some individuals, especially those with heart/lung disease, as well as older adults and children. 

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

For tomorrow, we will see our next chance of rain. However, like our last time we had precipitation, these chances are looking to be small with not too much accumulation. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorning.png

Rain will start in the late morning with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastevening.png

By noon and the rest of the afternoon, there will be break in the rain, with chances picking back up in evening with scattered thunderstorm as backdoor cold front moves through. By the late evening, rain will move far south, and chances will be near zero. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Rain accumulation is going to be very spotty with isolated to scattered showers. Totals will range to almost nothing to at most, 1/4".

Thus, it is possible to be on the lower end of the total, meaning another day of dry weather and another day to water the plants. Even further, if you don't see any rain, your next best chance won't be until Friday.

Good news is though, even without rain the cold front that moves through tomorrow, will give us a break from the heat. 

7 Day Evening.png

