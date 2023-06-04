Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but it might not be enough to fully end our spell of dry weather

The weekend still is on a hot streak with the sun keeping us toasty. Tomorrow, we will see showers and thunderstorm chances which could give us a break, but unfortunately chances seem to be small.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 9 am due to Ozone pollution near the surface as well as haze from fires from Canada.
This is alert means that the air quality will be unhealthy for some individuals, especially those with heart/lung disease, as well as older adults and children.
For tomorrow, we will see our next chance of rain. However, like our last time we had precipitation, these chances are looking to be small with not too much accumulation.
Rain will start in the late morning with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.
By noon and the rest of the afternoon, there will be break in the rain, with chances picking back up in evening with scattered thunderstorm as backdoor cold front moves through. By the late evening, rain will move far south, and chances will be near zero.
Rain accumulation is going to be very spotty with isolated to scattered showers. Totals will range to almost nothing to at most, 1/4".
Thus, it is possible to be on the lower end of the total, meaning another day of dry weather and another day to water the plants. Even further, if you don't see any rain, your next best chance won't be until Friday.
Good news is though, even without rain the cold front that moves through tomorrow, will give us a break from the heat.