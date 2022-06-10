Showers and thunderstorms bring us into the weekend

It was a warm day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with showers arriving late from our northwest. Winds will be light and variable.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely heading into the day on Saturday. Highs will be cooler in the lower 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 50s with light and variable winds.
A slight chance of showers exists for Sunday with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. East to south east winds will be light. Half an inch to an inch of rain possible through the end of the weekend.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs nearing 80 degrees. A hot Tuesday on tap with highs soaring into the 90s. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain and storms. Dew points will be in the 60s making it feel muggy outside. A higher chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s. We clear out on Thursday with cooler temperatures in the 80s under plentiful sunshine. The pleasant conditions continue into next weekend with sunny skies warm temperatures.