Silver alert issued for man last seen near Menomonie

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for a St. Croix County man last seen at a church in Menomonie on Wednesday.
Donald Joseph Wannemacher, 78, of Downing, has been missing since about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when he was last seen leaving Faith Church on 530th Street.
He is described as 6 feet tall, with white hair and a white beard, and has brown eyes. The silver alert notes he walks with two canes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, light blue jeans and a baseball hat.
The silver alert said he is believed to be driving a silver or gold 2002 Buick Rendezvous, WI license plate 769XPY.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office at 715-381-4320.