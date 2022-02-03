Silver alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for a Chippewa Falls man last seen Thursday morning.
David L. Smith, 75, was last seen in Cadott, heading south on Highway 27 toward Eau Claire County.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice who issued the alert described Smith as 6'2, 215 pounds, with white hair, bald on top, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a tan collared shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.
He is driving a 2018 red Ford Escape, Wisconsin license plate 123ZZB.
The DOJ said in their silver alert that "David has previous incidents where he has gotten lost while driving to the point his whereabouts are not known for hours and is later located in other portions of the state."
If you have seen Smith or have information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424 Option 1