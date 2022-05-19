 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

MCLEOD                SHERBURNE             WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS,
MONTICELLO, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL,
STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR CHIPPEWA AND NORTHERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES...

At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chippewa Falls,
or 7 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Cadott, Boyd and Stanley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Silver Alert issued for missing St. Croix County man

  • Updated
  • 0
David McKay

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The family of a St. Croix County man is concerned for his welfare as a statewide Silver Alert has been issues to help find him. 

According to the St Croix County Sheriffs Office, David E. Mckay was last heard from Thursday morning. He had just returned home after unexpectedly leaving for several days. He does not have his phone. 

Officials said Mckay is known to travel far distances. He was last seen on highway 35 in Hudson. 

Mckay is described as 6'3, 180 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He is 67 years old. 

He is driving a white 2011 Ford Edge Wisconsin license plate #ALU7688. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags