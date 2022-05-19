Silver Alert issued for missing St. Croix County man

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR CHIPPEWA AND NORTHERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES... At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chippewa Falls, or 7 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Cadott, Boyd and Stanley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH