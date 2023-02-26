Slick roads tomorrow morning as roads become icy

Tomorrow morning is going to be a rough commute, as lots of ice accumulation is still in the forecast. This will persist through much of the morning, and by the afternoon, things are going to get messy.
Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Counties will see this Winter Storm Watch either until the late morning/noon or until the evening hours.
All counties under the Winter Storm Warning will experience, is widespread ice accumulation. Totals will get up to as high as a 1/4" of ice.
What is different, is that some areas will have snow accumulation towards 1" to 3".
Though snow totals aren't too high, it is the significant amount of ice accumulation that really puts us in this Winter Storm Warning.
For when we will see ice and potentially snow, it will be determined by what our temperatures are at.
The very early morning hours will see temperatures below zero and have freezing rain. This is when it will be very slippery and hazardous to drive, as roads will be covered in ice.
By 8 am, temps will rise above freezing, and we will start to see freezing rain shift towards rain showers. From here onward, ice will begin its melting process, meaning road conditions will slowly improve.
As we get more into the afternoon, Eau Claire and areas northeast, will shift from rain into snow.
Then, by the evening, rain and snow will be well east of us, leaving just cloudy skies.
After Monday, we will get a short break on Tuesday, before our next chance of snow arrives on Wednesday.