Slideshow: Images from before and after the May 9 storm May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Eau Claire Tina Ecker Brunswik Erin Michelle Roach Altoona Matt Michels Fall Creek Michael Norrish Lafayette Kathy Munroe-Bowe Eau Claire Felicity Bosk Shell Lake Chris Kauffman St. Croix Falls Annamarie Briggs Colfax Rob Saunders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you have images you would like us to add to this slideshow email them to fbosk@wqow.om Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save