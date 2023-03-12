Snow ends tonight with warmer weather ahead

Snow is continuing to fall today, but at a much less of an intense rate than last night and early this morning. We should see snow chances drop off tonight, but some areas are still in for a good amount of additional snow accumulation.
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect until 1 am. Those in the Warning and Advisory can expect gusty winds. Counties within the warning will also have moderate to heavy snowfall at times throughout the afternoon and late evening.
Tonight, snow will be off and on and sometimes fall at a moderate intensity, as it is scattered in nature.
By the very early morning hours of tomorrow, snow will be far south and east of our area, leaving us cloudy.
Snow so far has been added up to 6" in New Richmond and almost 4 and a half in Eau Claire.
Because we could have some moderately intense snow still to go, we could be in for 1" to 4" of additional snow fall. Those in the warning could have upwards of 2" to 5".
For our next six to ten days, we will overall be below average, but it doesn't mean we won't be without any warm weather. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be above our average, reaching the 40s.
The height of temps will unfortunately come with precip chances, with cooler weather to follow.