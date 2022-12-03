Snow makes a return during the upcoming week

Northwest winds brought in colder air as we kicked off the weekend today. Highs reached the 20s in most locations, with plenty of sunshine. Another cold night is on tap, but southwesterly winds will usher in warmer air after midnight.
Southwest flow continues to pump in warmer air on Sunday. That, added to plenty of sunshine, will allow highs to top out near 30 degrees in some spots. We will see increasing clouds Monday night ahead of our next weather maker.
Active weather returns to the Chippewa Valley as a disturbance arrives Monday morning, bringing a few snow showers. Right now, snowfall accumulation appears to be minor. Frigid conditions Monday night as temperatures fall into the single digits.
Another disturbance arrives Tuesday bringing a few snow showers lasting into the night. Once again, accumulation appears to be minor. We see calm conditions on Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures moderating back into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
Computer models are hinting at the possibility of a bigger storm system impacting us next weekend with rain and snow. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
- Stormtracker Meteorologist Miller Hyatt