Snow possible Sunday; warmer temperatures next week

Cold/Breezy start to the weekend

We had breezy conditions today in the Chippewa Valley, with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Light snow this morning tapered off by the afternoon with cloudy skies.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens. 

Snow possible Sunday

Another cold day is expected tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 20s. Light snow is possible, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, as a trough moves in.

Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible. 

Warmer weather on the horizon

High pressure builds in on Monday. Temperatures are expected to rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday, up into the 30s. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable readings next weekend. 

Additional Snow Chances

More chances for snow come late week. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

