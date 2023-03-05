Snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring a slippery early Monday morning commute

Most of today we actually got some sunshine and temps were able to push into the 40s. Tonight, we will stay in the 30s, but it comes with wet and heavy snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all counties until tomorrow. Expect a slippery commute late tonight and early tomorrow morning, as wet/heavy snow falls along with gusty winds.
Due to temperatures staying above freezing, most of our beginning with this storm is going to be rain/wintry mix. However, temperatures will fall late tonight, and by then, we will start seeing heavy to moderate snowfall.
By 5 am tomorrow morning until the afternoon of Monday, snow chances and intensity will dwindle.
Once we move into the early evening, the storm will be east of the Chippewa Valley, skies will partially clear, and we could be in for a nice sunset.
Road conditions are going to be most hazardous late tonight and early tomorrow morning, due to the timing of when the heaviest snow falls. This is also when temperature will dip to near freezing, so it will be possible to have glaze ice.
As we get into the early afternoon, temps will rise above freezing, and roads will start to improve.
Totals right now look to be in between 2" and 4" with a slight chance of it pushing to 5". Some areas to the east of Eau Claire are in for 2" to 7".
Due to the nature of this snowstorm, it will heavily depend on how long we stay near freezing. If we quickly rise in temps, totals will be on the lower end with less roads being impacted.
Either way, we aren't in for a huge snowstorm with significant totals, but we might be later in the forecast. During the middle of the week, another snowstorm will make its way to the Chippewa Valley.