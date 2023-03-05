 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED
IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

.The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected this evening
into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by
daytime Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour
are expected as a band of heavy snow lifts through the region this
evening. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the
main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and
heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower
snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota
to Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring a slippery early Monday morning commute

  Updated
  • 0

Wet and heavy snow tonight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures near freezing.

Most of today we actually got some sunshine and temps were able to push into the 40s. Tonight, we will stay in the 30s, but it comes with wet and heavy snow. 

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all counties until tomorrow. Expect a slippery commute late tonight and early tomorrow morning, as wet/heavy snow falls along with gusty winds. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Due to temperatures staying above freezing, most of our beginning with this storm is going to be rain/wintry mix. However, temperatures will fall late tonight, and by then, we will start seeing heavy to moderate snowfall. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - FuturecastMonday.png

By 5 am tomorrow morning until the afternoon of Monday, snow chances and intensity will dwindle.

Once we move into the early evening, the storm will be east of the Chippewa Valley, skies will partially clear, and we could be in for a nice sunset. 

Traffic Forecast.png
1hr Snow Timing and Relative Intensity - HRRR.png

Road conditions are going to be most hazardous late tonight and early tomorrow morning, due to the timing of when the heaviest snow falls. This is also when temperature will dip to near freezing, so it will be possible to have glaze ice. 

As we get into the early afternoon, temps will rise above freezing, and roads will start to improve. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Totals right now look to be in between 2" and 4" with a slight chance of it pushing to 5". Some areas to the east of Eau Claire are in for 2" to 7".

Due to the nature of this snowstorm, it will heavily depend on how long we stay near freezing. If we quickly rise in temps, totals will be on the lower end with less roads being impacted. 

Either way, we aren't in for a huge snowstorm with significant totals, but we might be later in the forecast. During the middle of the week, another snowstorm will make its way to the Chippewa Valley. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

