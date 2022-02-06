Snowfall early leads to a bitter cold night

Snow possible today
Another cold day is expected today with temperatures in the lower 20s. Light snow is possible, mainly during the morning, as a trough moves in.
Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible.
Warmer weather on the horizon
High pressure builds in on Monday. Temperatures are expected to rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday, up into the 30s. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable readings next weekend.
Additional Snow Chances
More chances for snow come late week. It is too early to nail down the specifics.