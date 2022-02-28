Soldiers to CNAs: Inside look at National Guard relief efforts at nursing homes

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The health care industry has taken hit after hit as the pandemic punches continue to rain down on facilities across the state.
Today, those who serve and protect are helping battle back in a way nobody saw coming.
"COVID-19, it was extremely challenging emotionally and physically for everybody in health care," said Jennifer Burklund, executive director of Cornell Health Services.
The pandemic turned some on their heads and others away from the industry.
"Unfortunately, we lost a lot of good health care workers in the process," said Burklund. "I think also on the flip side of that, it has kind of prevented people from wanting to start a career in health care."
The issue is creating a workforce gap and a dire situation. Overwhelmed facilities have had to turn patients away, while others felt the brunt of isolation.
"There are people that just didn't get into this business to be dealing with all of the changes in the rules and the regulations that went along with it. As well as the political part of it in regards to vaccinations," said Melissa Walthall, administrator for Park View Home in Woodville.
However, an unlikely ally is stepping up to the frontlines of health care. The Wisconsin National Guard deployed troops to fight COVID-19 as certified nursing assistants (CNAs). Troops are helping facilities across the state, including two nursing facilities in western Wisconsin.
"When I joined the National Guard six years ago, there was never a day in my career that I thought that we would be getting activated to help in a health care facility," said Sgt. Dasia Smith.
However, we've seen it, time and time again. The National Guard has provided aid to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites, and now, hospitals and nursing homes.
"We are doing essentially the same as the other staff that work here," said Spc. Austin Hornak. "We don't have as much boots on the ground time as they do, so we are still learning every single day, trying to get better and better at what we are doing."
It's part of an effort launched in January. Now 120 troops are trained as CNAs after taking a course at Madison College.
"It's been a collective sigh of relief here for our employees," said Burklund. "Prior to them, we were not able to take any new residents from the hospitals and that was a difficult position as well because we know they need the relief."
"It's been very humbling. It's heartbreaking and yet heartfelt to be able to be here and help the residents," said Sgt. Jake Larson.
It's an experience guard members say they will never forget, while others want to continue the mission, even when the assignment is complete.
"I've decided to go back and get my masters in health care administration," said 2Lt. Chris Kuechenmeister. "The impact you can have on residents' lives I think has just been phenomenal, and knowing that health care is such an underappreciated and overworked industry, having the ability to help them, is something I think I would be excited to be a part of."
The Wisconsin National Guard is providing relief to these facilities through mid-March. In the meantime, Cornell Health Services is looking for about 11 CNAs. Park View is looking for about 5.