Southeast winds bringing above average temps and plenty of chances for significant rain accumulation

A mostly sunny day and temperatures in the low 70s was a nice way to end the weekend. For the week ahead, we are tracking a few storms Monday evening into Tuesday as above average temperatures make their way to the Chippewa Valley. However, rain won't amount to much until later in the week with even more possibilities for rain.
Tonight, temperatures are going to be a little chilly, dipping to the mid 40s. While we have a cool night, winds are shifting from the north to the southeast. This is bringing in warmer air but also promote a possibility of patchy fog.
Patchy fog will be possible from 2am until around 9am with visibility reducing to 1/2 at the most.
By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s as cloud cover increases throughout the day.
The late evening of Monday will have a small chance of an isolated shower or two. This will be from 10pm until midnight with most areas seeing no rain at all, and those that do, will only amount to a trace.
Better chances arrive Wednesday evening through Sunday. These showers will most likely be scattered each and every day, but could total to around an inch for the Chippewa Valley. Although it isn't too too much, it still is significant rain that is much-needed.
This will come along with temperatures rising above average in the middle of the week before cooler temperatures as we head into Fall.