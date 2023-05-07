St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty identified

UPDATE: The fallen deputy has been identified by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office as 29-year-old Kaitie Leising.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Deputy Leising arrived to the scene of a potential drunk driver in a ditch Saturday evening. That driver has been identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson.
Leising talked with Johnson and with another group who had stopped their car to help Johnson after he was in the ditch. Leising asked Johnson to take a field sobriety test; Johnson was "evasive".
The DOJ said after about eight minutes of conversation, body camera footage shows Johnson pull out a handgun and shoot Leising. Leising fired her gun three times, but didn't hit Johnson, who ran into nearby woods.
The people in the second car who had stopped to help Johnson immediately began "lifesaving measures" on Deputy Leising, but she later died after being taken to a nearby hospital.
More officers responded and searched the wooded area where Johnson had fled. After about an hour, one officer saw Johnson, heard a gunshot, and saw him fall to the ground. No law enforcement fired their guns during the search. A handgun was found at the location where Johnson was found deceased.
Deputy Leising worked in law enforcement for three years, and she had been with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office since 2022. She was previously at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
In a press release, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said: "Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those whom she served. We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched."
