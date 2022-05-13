Stamp Out Hunger brings food from your mailbox to those who need it most

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Stamp Out Hunger on May 14 is the largest one-day food drive in the country, but contrary to what the clever name might have you believe, postage is not required.
It’s the 30th anniversary of the drive, and the first in three years where volunteers can actually get together in person. The food bank Feed My People said it provides an opportunity to have a huge impact.
“We just know that we are better together. Collectively, when we work together, we can have much more impact," Feed My People Assistant Director Suzanne Becker said. "We’re seeing an uptick in numbers right now with inflation and rising costs. We are seeing a lot of families struggling. And so, this is a much needed bump in food.”
The food will come from residents mailboxes. Non-perishable items like canned fruit, soup, snacks and easy-cook meals will be picked up by USPS letter carriers on Saturday.
“The volume of parcels that carriers are carrying has increased dramatically, and that’s why we need the volunteers," Eau Claire USPS Stamp Out Hunger Coordinator Corey Grotte said. "But, the foodbanks also need the food. Put as much as you can out, like I said, if it’s one bag, two bags, just two cans, two boxes. Whatever you can give, please give.”
Becker added that no donation is too small, because all those small donations add up to one gigantic community impact.
“When all those bags come in, it translates to tens of thousands of pounds of food that stay right here in the Chippewa Valley. So, it’s a big deal,” Becker said.