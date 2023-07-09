Storm chances for much of the forecast as humidity makes a return early in the week

Sunday was yet another pretty perfect day as it was warm, but not toasty. However, winds are present which is bringing in the humidity that is set to be felt by the late evening hours and tomorrow. Humidity rising is a precursor to a cold front that will be moving through western Wisconsin tomorrow, bringing storm chances to the Chippewa Valley.
Southwest winds are bringing in more humidity for the area, and by tonight we will feel it once again as temps only drop to the mid 60s.
Monday will be a little toastier than our comfy weekend with temps rising up into the 90s.
Humidity won't last for too long though, as by late afternoon and early evening, the cold front giving us storm chances will be here.
Chances of precipitation will be particularly during the evening hours until midnight.
Storms will be scattered in nature and are possible to become strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Chippewa Valley under a slight risk, meaning chances for scattered severe storms.
Main risks include strong winds/gusts and hail. Make sure to download our Stormtracker 18 Weather App along with tuning into to our daybreak, midday, and evening newscasts for the latest information.
Rain totals are ranging from about a trace of an inch all the way up towards a half inch. This largely depends on how often you will experience storms, as they are scattered in nature dropping moderate to heavy rainfall.
After Monday night's storms, we will see a break in the rain for most of Tuesday, but by the late evening hours and much of the next several days, rain chances continue.
Rockfest and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair are this week, so as mentioned above, keep checking back for the newest information so you can stay as dry as possible and enjoy the rides, music, food, or all of the above!