Storm tonight and tomorrow before an average fall week

Yesterday and today felt like summer as temps were 20 degrees or more above our average highs. We did experience strong winds, and that will continue into tonight and tomorrow, where chances of showers increase.
Showers that were expected to arrive on Monday, are going to be here a little earlier. Our first chances of showers will be this evening.
Storms will continue to be off and on, even by tomorrow morning. Thus, there will only be an hour or two, if that, to be able to catch a break from the rain.
By tomorrow evening, the cold front that will drop our temperatures will move through. The main thunderstorms and heavy rain look to be east of Eau Claire, with the Chippewa Valley mainly experiencing light to moderate rainfall.
Tonight, and tomorrow's main risk during our storms will be strong winds. Like what we have had this weekend, winds will stay strong, and increase slightly tonight into tomorrow morning. Winds will get up to 22 mph, and gusts could potentially reach 40 mph.
With a risk of damaging winds, west of Eau Claire is at a level one risk of severe isolated thunderstorms. For us, we look to only have general thunderstorms, but we could still see severe weather, and will be tracking storms tonight and tomorrow.
Other than strong winds, the storms themselves won't drop too much rain. Our area should see about a quarter to a half inch, with an inch or more possible east of Eau Claire, where stronger storms roll through.
After showers tomorrow, storms could linger into Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon, the rest of the day should see some sunshine. Most of the week itself will be pretty average, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and most days having a solid amount of sunshine. The weekend does look to start to warm up a bit, and maybe Halloween this year will be nice and enjoyable.