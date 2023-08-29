Strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery over

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The strike by brewery workers at Leinenkugel's has come to an end, according to a member of the union and Molson Coors.
The strike started on July 10 with workers demanding higher wages and a new contract with Leinenkugel's parent company Molson Coors.
Teamsters Union Local 662 spokesperson Dan Boley told News 18 in July that "no one really wants to be out here" but they were "tired of subpar wages and we're looking to get a fair contract."
Boley confirmed to News 18 on Tuesday that the strike has come to an end, and a ratified agreement has been reached. Boley said more details would be available with a press release in the coming days.
The strike impacted the city of Chippewa Falls, which is two years younger than the brewery itself. Some bars stopped serving Leinies while some others reported seeing a drop in sales of the local beer. After picketing began, the Democratic Party of Chippewa County called for a boycott of Molson Coors products.
In light of the news of the strike ending, a Molson Coors spokesperson sent News 18 the following statement:
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the members of the Teamsters International Brotherhood Local 662 at our Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Falls brewery. With the new three-year agreement in place, our brewery teams will begin to return to work next week. We’re proud to have reached an agreement that is fair to our valued team members and ensures that jobs in our Leinenkugel’s brewery remain competitive in the market so we can make world class beer for our customers, our distributor network and our community.”