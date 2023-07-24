 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Strong storms, air quality alerts, and dangerous heat levels are all in the forecast for the Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

A mostly dry day tomorrow as heat ramps up.

As heat is ramping up, much more weather is going on in Western Wisconsin. To air quality dropping to levels that are sensitive to many, to strong storms, and the impending heat wave that is very close to being here. 

The Chippewa Valley is under an Air Quality Alert until noon tomorrow. The biggest concern is for those in sensitive groups like people with heart/lung disease and older adults and children. 

Along with Air Quality Alerts. some of the Chippewa Valley may have alerts due to strong storms becoming possibly severe.

The risk is for strong isolated thunderstorms containing winds up to 50+ mph and hail greater than 1" of hail, which would be of a severe level. 

Throughout the rest of the evening, isolated showers will continue, especially from 6 pm until 10 pm.

Storms will move in once again around 3/4 am.

Heat is only going up with these storm chances, as tomorrow sees heat indices of 95+°.

Humidity won't top out tomorrow, as Wednesday and Thursday climb even higher to possibly the upper 90s. If that happens, heat indices will reach  100+°. Thus, make sure you have a plan tomorrow through Thursday to have a way or place to stay cool. 

