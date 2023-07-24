Strong storms, air quality alerts, and dangerous heat levels are all in the forecast for the Chippewa Valley

As heat is ramping up, much more weather is going on in Western Wisconsin. To air quality dropping to levels that are sensitive to many, to strong storms, and the impending heat wave that is very close to being here.
The Chippewa Valley is under an Air Quality Alert until noon tomorrow. The biggest concern is for those in sensitive groups like people with heart/lung disease and older adults and children.
Along with Air Quality Alerts. some of the Chippewa Valley may have alerts due to strong storms becoming possibly severe.
The risk is for strong isolated thunderstorms containing winds up to 50+ mph and hail greater than 1" of hail, which would be of a severe level.
Throughout the rest of the evening, isolated showers will continue, especially from 6 pm until 10 pm.
Storms will move in once again around 3/4 am.
Heat is only going up with these storm chances, as tomorrow sees heat indices of 95+°.
Humidity won't top out tomorrow, as Wednesday and Thursday climb even higher to possibly the upper 90s. If that happens, heat indices will reach 100+°. Thus, make sure you have a plan tomorrow through Thursday to have a way or place to stay cool.