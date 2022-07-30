Strong storms and increasing humidity to end the week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today, our temps jumped back to the mid 80s due to an adequate amount of sunshine and dewpoints increasing slightly. This slight increase will allow us to stay in the low 60s tonight. Tomorrow's humidity will try to increase more, but due to strong storms, humidity will stay in the low 60s.
For most of the day tomorrow, it will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 80s. Also, it will be pretty breezy with strong winds at 10-20 mph and gusts 25+ mph. These winds will start to be strong late in the morning, and last throughout the day.
Around 8 PM, a cold front with strong scattered storms will enter northwest Wisconsin. These storms will reach the Chippewa Valley by 10 PM and last until 12 AM Monday morning. The main concern with these scattered storms are.. READ MORE