Strong storms and increasing humidity to end the week

Today, our temps jumped back to the mid 80s due to an adequate amount of sunshine and dewpoints increasing slightly. This slight increase will allow us to stay in the low 60s tonight. Tomorrow's humidity will try to increase more, but due to strong storms, humidity will stay in the low 60s.
For most of the day tomorrow, it will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 80s. Also, it will be pretty breezy with strong winds at 10-20 mph and gusts 25+ mph. These winds will start to be strong late in the morning, and last throughout the day.
Around 8 PM, a cold front with strong scattered storms will enter northwest Wisconsin. These storms will reach the Chippewa Valley by 10 PM and last until 12 AM Monday morning. The main concern with these scattered storms are large hail and damaging winds, though there is a potential for tornadoes. We will keep tracking this front as it gets closer to the Chippewa Valley. Keep your alerts on and be prepared tomorrow night if storms gain intensity and become dangerous.
With storms tomorrow night, we can look forward to finally having some rain. For a lot of July, it has been dry with very little rainfall. The times that we have had rain, the storms are scattered with people not even seeing a drop. Unfortunately, Sunday night's will be somewhat similar with storms scattered and moving quickly. Some will not see any, and some will see upwards of a half of an inch.
After tomorrow night's storms, we will see a break in humidity for part of the day on Monday, though winds will shift southeast and bring in hot and humid air to northwest Wisconsin. This will increase our humidity into excessive levels. With increasing humidity, storm chances are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday's humidity will be very uncomfortable with temps in the low 90s. Combining uncomfortable humidity and high temps, real feels could be in the mid to upper 90s.
Thankfully, Wednesday does look to be the height of the humidity, with humidity decreasing Wednesday night. Humidity will be back down to more comfortable levels by Thursday, but at a level that will still be noticeable. The end of the week will have temps getting back up to the 90s with humidity increasing once more.