Strong storms ending tonight as the Chippewa Valley looks towards next week's toasty temperatures

After only a few areas having storms yesterday, Saturday, mother nature made up for it with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms even became severe. For our forecast, there are still some rainy days possible, but the real threat is going to be the heat.
Saturday's storms were mostly just heavy rainfall and thunder, but areas south and southeast of Ellsworth had severe weather with strong winds up to 60 mph and ping pong size hail.
For the Chippewa Valley has a whole, there isn't much more chances of rain for the rest of the evening, with skies clearing out by 8 pm.
Rainfall totals then won't be jumping too much from what they are now, with areas receiving a trace to a 1/4".
Sunday will stay dry with temperatures heating up into the mid 60s. Those looking to get some sun, the UV index is topping out at 7.
Next week, temperatures will only get worse as we are scheduled to heat up into the mid to upper 90s as humidity increases. Humidity will drive real feels up to 100° or more. So, if you are out in the sun at all next week or having troubles with your AC, these next couple of days are perfect to plan how you are going to stay cool.