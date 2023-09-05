 Skip to main content
Strong to severe storms possible tonight as a cold front gives the Chippewa Valley a break in the heat

  • Updated
A look at tonight's potentially severe weather and what's in-store for our temperatures.

High humidity and feeling sweaty after ten to twenty minutes outside will almost be over as a cold front moves through western Wisconsin this evening. However, before we get to enjoy the cooler weather, tonight's storms have the possibility of being quite strong to severe. 

For tonight, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail. 

Tomorrow morning will still have a few showers lingering, but by the evening, storms will be over with cloudy skies. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St.Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, and Buffalo County until 11pm this evening. Damaging hail and winds are the main threat. 

Storms will start to enter the Chippewa Valley by 7pm. 

By 9pm, Eau Claire will start to have isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lasting until midnight. 

After midnight and up until the afternoon of Wednesday, storms will be possible, but quite low in chances. 

Overnight storms can become strong to severe. The main risk remains to be strong winds and hail up to golf ball size. For the latest, you can check the Stormtracker 18 Weather App, Facebook Page, or tune in on tv as cut-ins might be made due to severe weather. 

Totals for the Chippewa Valley are ranging from a trace of an inch up to 1.5"+, with Eau Claire around 1". 

Once the cold front moves through, the rest of the week is going to be rather cool, especially compared to the last few days. 

