Students removed from building after bomb threat to Cadott Elementary

CADOTT (WQOW) - A frightening situation is underway in Cadott after a bomb threat was found at the elementary school.
In a notice sent to parents on Wednesday, Cadott School District Superintendent Jenny Starck said that earlier in the day, the threat was found on the wall in the girl's bathroom.
Starck said in keeping with their crisis plan, the district administration was notified as well as the local fire and police departments. The elementary school students were all removed from the school and taken to the high school while officials can search the building.
"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we take threats such as those made today very seriously," Starck said.
