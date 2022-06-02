Study: Sweetened coffee lowers risk of death by 30%

We all love our morning coffee -- but now science says that having your morning cup of joe could help you live longer!
A new study in Annals of Internal Medicine found drinking coffee could lower your risk of death compared to not drinking the caffeinated beverage.
Researchers studied more than 171,000 people in the UK.
They caught up with them five times over one year to discuss their coffee habits.
Seven years later, researchers looked to see which participants had died.
According to the study... People who drank 1½ cups to 3½ cups of sweetened coffee a day had a 30 percent lower death risk.
The average person used only about one teaspoon of sugar.
Meanwhile -- unsweetened coffee drinkers had a 16 to 29 percent lower death risk than nondrinkers.