Survey results released regarding concerns over culture at Altoona School District

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Parent advocates, staff, and community members gathered at the Altoona School Board meeting Monday night to continue conversation about large numbers of staff leaving the district.
Previously reported by News 18, several parents spoke at Altoona's school board meeting back in June, voicing concerns about student behavioral issues in the classroom.
However, according to those at Monday's meeting, that is only one of many ongoing issues leading to heavy staff turnover in the district.
Common themes discussed include claims of administration issues, toxic culture, along with fear and intimidation among students and faculty.
According to an anonymous staff survey that 103 Altoona staff members completed, the highest reason for faculty leaving was "did not care for the school district culture." That includes one former teacher who quit several years ago.
"I left the district after feeling I had no choice. I was bullied and harassed by administrators in this district. The environment was toxic, and I felt I could trust no one. It has taken a long time for me to tell my story. I have recently found out that I am not alone. Many of these same things are happening to others during this period. I am not sure why I was targeted, but I know I don't ever want anyone to go through this again."
School board members did not comment on the issues brought up at Monday night's meeting.