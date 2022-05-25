Suspect at large in Eau Claire stabbing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing late Tuesday night.
ECPD tell us at News 18 that one person was stabbed in the parking lot between the Regency Inn and Wisco's on Hastings Way. That person is stable as of Wednesday morning.
They also tell us that although they are still looking for a single suspect, there is no danger to the public and this was an isolated incident, the two involved knew each other.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available to us.