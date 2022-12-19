Taking care of your roof amid heavy snow

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the Chippewa Valley now covered in snow and more on the way, experts say it's especially important to take care of your roof this winter.
Andrew Baldeshwiler, manager of Jacobson's Ace Hardware on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, said he remembers when this much snow caused a spike in roof collapses a few years ago.
"Right now, with this heavy snow, there's a lot of buildup that's occurring on roofs. The problem with that is getting it off the roof and doing it in a safe and effective way," Baldeshwiler said. "The more weight you put on the roofs the more that they're prone to either start leaking, or you could have a collapse."
He said this weekend they quickly sold out of roof rakes and roof melt pucks. Roof melt pucks are made of salt, and melt ice dams that form at the end of your roof. Roof rakes are tall and scrape the snow right off.
They'll be restocked on Thursday, but he thinks they'll sell out quickly again.
Until then, there are still a few rakes in stock at Jacobson's Ace Hardware stores on Birch Street in Eau Claire and on West Columbia Street in Chippewa Falls.