Taking care of your roof amid heavy snow

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Taking care of your roof amid heavy snow

Snowy roof
Julia Lopez

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the Chippewa Valley now covered in snow and more on the way, experts say it's especially important to take care of your roof this winter.

Andrew Baldeshwiler, manager of Jacobson's Ace Hardware on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, said he remembers when this much snow caused a spike in roof collapses a few years ago.

"Right now, with this heavy snow, there's a lot of buildup that's occurring on roofs. The problem with that is getting it off the roof and doing it in a safe and effective way," Baldeshwiler said. "The more weight you put on the roofs the more that they're prone to either start leaking, or you could have a collapse."

He said this weekend they quickly sold out of roof rakes and roof melt pucks. Roof melt pucks are made of salt, and melt ice dams that form at the end of your roof. Roof rakes are tall and scrape the snow right off.

They'll be restocked on Thursday, but he thinks they'll sell out quickly again.

Until then, there are still a few rakes in stock at Jacobson's Ace Hardware stores on Birch Street in Eau Claire and on West Columbia Street in Chippewa Falls.

