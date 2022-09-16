Teen self-harm increasing across the Chippewa Valley, social media could be to blame

If you are experiencing difficult thoughts, call 9-8-8 now. You are not alone.
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat all these different apps keep up connected with each other and the world but they also falsely paint a picture of real life.
"People post all of these things going on in their lives and they're typically posting things they're proud of or excited about," said Toni Simonson, the Executive Director of Behavioral Health and HSHS in the Chippewa Valley. "And often times they embellish what is really occurring."
It can take it's toll on anyone, at any age, but for teens that toll is much bigger.
"When teens look at that - they internalize that to their life as not looking as good," Simonson told News 18. "It contributes to their depression, stress, anxiety, wondering what is wrong with them if their life doesn't look like that."
Healthcare professionals agree: this is increasing mental health issues in teens during those critical years of development.
Eau Claire City County Health Department reports that in the last five years there has been an increase in self-harm and emergency room visits for mental health crises across the Chippewa Valley.
According to the Eau Claire City County Health Department, who works in conjunction with Dunn and Chippewa counties to report self harm numbers this is the data for self-harm over the past four years in kids ages 10-17:
Eau Clarie County:
Emergency Room Visits: 198
Hospitalized: 46
Chippewa County:
Emergency Room Visits: 129
Hospitalized: 31
Dunn County:
Emergency Room Visits: 137
Hospitalized: 21
Current data available is only to 2020 but area health officials are anticipating those numbers to climb because of isolation during the pandemic.
As these numbers rise across the Chippewa Valley a common criticism: the wait times to get help.
"That is the really unfortunate piece," said Simonson, "there is so much more demand than there are services available."
Right now for someone going to HSHS but has to be discharged to another clinic because of insurance or other factors, the wait time to see someone is 6-12 weeks.
"If people come into the hospital, and they are very high risk, of course that is going to be addressed immediately. However if they don't need hospitalization to get and out-patient appointment, most healthcare organizations because of the limited capacity, they have gone to accepting only patients that are in their system," said Simonson. She went on to say that many places don't have enough professionals to see each referral that comes in.
Eau Claire County is answering the calls from residents for more options in the area.
"We had some outcry from the community," said Luke Fedie, the Behavioral Health Administrator Administrator for Eau Claire County. He tells News 18 that to fill some of the gaps for individuals in the area they have opened a behavioral health out-patient clinic.
At the clinic they can do individual, group and family therapies as well as prescribe medications. The wait time at this clinic is around two weeks.
"It's really a viable service for anyone in our community who is having trouble connecting with another provider," said Fedie.
The goal of the clinic is to make help more accessible and get ahead of any concerns.
"What we often find is hospitalization, while it's useful in the moment, it doesn't have the lasting impact in terms of creating some lasting change?" said Fedie. "Through things like therapy, prevention services, really bring services into places that meet people where they are at."
One of the most useful prevention tools when it comes to suicide, all experts agree that open and direct conversations are key. They suggest using direct language for example: "are you thinking of suicide?" instead of "you're not thinking about suicide are you?" Using those terms could invoke a response to ease your own worries and the response you get may not be truthful.
If you are in need of help for yourself or someone you love here is a list of resources in the Chippewa Valley:
Eau Claire County Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic
Eau Claire County Crisis Services
Eau Claire Health Communities Mental Health Action Team
Mental Health Matters Coalition - Chippewa Valley
National Hotlines and Numbers:
988 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-866-488-7386 – The Trevor Project, Provides 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people
Text 741741 – Crisis Text Line, an emotional support text line available 24/7.