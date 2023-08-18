Temperatures heating up humidity rises to excessive levels

Over the past few days, the Chippewa Valley had its first glimpse of Fall, but Summer weather is quickly back in full swing. For tomorrow, toasty temperatures return with a long while before the next cooldown.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Polk, Pierce, Dunn, and Pepin County on Saturday from 1pm-9pm. Heat Indices will reach anywhere between 90°-104°.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for St.Croix County on Saturday from 1pm-9pm. Heat Indices will reach anywhere between 90°-108°.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 11pm tonight with air quality getting as low as unhealthy for all groups.
For Saturday, temperatures will reach the low 90s with heat indices climbing up to 100° due to a rapid increase in humidity.
Sunday and Monday will still have the heat, but it will be a bit cooler due to a cold front. However, a warm front will quickly move in Monday night, giving us another influx of heat and humidity.
It won't be until Thursday into Friday, where we might start to see a break in sweaty weather.