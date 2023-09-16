Temperatures warming up despite a week away from Fall Equinox

The past couple days of rain have been disappointing, racking up less than 0.1" of rainfall. The weekend will stay dry while warming up into the new week. This will put us above average temperatures heading into Fall. Good news is it will come with more rain chances.
Saturday night will be a cool and crisp night with temperatures in the upper 40s.
Sunday has a high of 71° with mostly sunny skies.
From Saturday, we are seven days away from the first official day of Fall! For the past several days, we have had some fall-like weather with highs in the upper 60s. However, as we head towards the fall equinox, it will be a bit warm for those wishing for cooler weather to continue.
Gusty southern winds will bring in warmer air into the Chippewa Valley, starting Sunday evening through Friday.
While we have these strong winds, showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
As we are tracking storms, and mentioned above, temperatures will be sitting a few degrees above average. From models right now, it might be a mild stormy start to the new season.