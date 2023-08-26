Temperatures warming up into next week without extreme humidity

Despite a gloomy day for Saturday, it is much more enjoyable to be outside as dewpoints have fell from this week's heat wave. For Sunday, we will once again have another beautiful day. Next week however, there is a return of heat, but it won't be at the cost of feeling sweaty outside.
Saturday evening, temps will cool down to the mid 50s.
Sunday's high temperature will be at 76° with mostly sunny skies. The evening will be a bit warmer than Saturday night at 60°.
Monday will start off the work week with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance at isolated to scattered showers, though models are trending toward drier conditions.
The week ahead is mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temps are heating up into the mid 80s, but humidity will be mostly nonexistent. It won't be until Friday and the weekend, where humidity will be a bit more muggy.