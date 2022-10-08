 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperatures warming up next week, with another sweep of chilly weather to follow

  • Updated
  • 0

The next few days should be nice and warm, with temperatures warming up and topping out on Tuesday in the 70s, though this will be cut with more chilly weather.

This morning had very chilly temps with frost, and from that, it was a hard climb to warmer weather. Today, we only managed to be in the low 60s with relatively strong winds. Tonight, we will cool down once more where we have a slight chance of frost.

FrostFreeze Model - RPM.png

Tomorrow morning temps will dip down into the mid to upper 30s, which will give us a chance of some frost. Models point to it being a little widespread, but areas that are north and northeast of Eau Claire, will have higher chances of frost. Tomorrow we then will only warm up to the mid to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

Looking ahead, we are in for a small warm-up, with Monday being nice and sunny in the mid 60s, and Tuesday in the mid 70s. However, this will be cut short like last week, due to a cold front, and chilly weather.

National - 850MB ECMWF Temp Pattern.png

Nationally, cold temps look to dip far south, leaving us with a few days of cold weather. In this spell, we only look to be in the mid to low 50s and our low hitting the upper 20s and 30s. The worst of the cold weather will be on Friday morning, where we could see another chance of widespread freeze. 

7 Day Rain Graph.png

The week ahead is going to be another swing of seasons, as we have been experiencing in the past. Mother nature looks to be in between a warm and cold fall, without really choosing a happy medium. Either way, we do have a warm day to look forward to, and then ahead a few days of strong winds, rain, and cold temps. 

7 Day Evening.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you