Temps cooling down into next week with a warm-up and rain showers to follow

Our past couple of days have been really nice with lots and lots of sun and warmer temps. Our next few days will continue the sun, but temps are on a downward trend. This cooler weather won't last long though, as warmer weather quickly follows along with rain chances.
As we have had more sunshine, we've also had a lot more time to enjoy it. Currently, we are seeing more than 12 hours of daylight and it is only going up. Looking ahead, we are a few days from seeing sunsets at 7:30 pm, and less than a month away from sunsets at 8:00 pm.
Unfortunately, more daylight does not always mean we get to have more sunshine for the evening. Next week, we have rain chances Tuesday night as well as Thursday through Friday.
Tuesday night's chances are very minimal, and it could be mostly flurries. When looking at noticeable amounts of precip, that won't come until Thursday and Friday.
The nice part with the rain, is we will get close to or if not, hit 50°. However, after the couple of days of warmth, mother nature puts us back in our place with temps nearing 40°.